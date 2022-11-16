BlackIO 83 polyclear keyboard hits Kickstarter

The designers and engineers at MIIIW have unveiled and launched a new polyclear keyboard in the form of the BlackIO 83. Launched via Kickstarter this month the keyboard sports a “postmodernism design aesthetic” and features, hot, swappable switches and can be used with both windows and Mac operating systems. The wireless keyboard is equipped with a 4,000 mAh battery but can also be used via its integrated Bluetooth connection or using the supplied cable.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the cutting-edge project from roughly $139 or £118 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 29% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Inspired by a postmodernism design aesthetic, BlackIO 83 has see-through keycaps, is QMK & VIA customizable and features an 83 keys design. It’s a stunning keyboard that works like a dream and cleverly combines function & aesthetics.”

Polyclear keyboard

With the assumption that the BlackIO 83 crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2023. To learn more about the BlackIO 83 keyboard project review the promotional video below.

“By simply connecting to your device with a cable, BlackIO 83 supports code-level customization via QMK/VIA. You can crop and add your own keys, adjust light effects, create macros, and more. Now, with BlackIO 83, you can remap any key to better suit your needs or moods. You can even customize different settings on each layer of BlackIO 83 for different operating systems, and it can help you boost your efficiency by making the most out of your keyboard.”

“Boost your productivity by connecting with up to 3 devices wirelessly via stable Bluetooth 5.1 for seamless multitasking across your laptop, phone, and tablet. You can even pair with 2 more devices through its 2.4G USB Wireless and Type-C Wired connection. Enjoy controlling all your devices seamlessly with BlackIO 83.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the keyboard, jump over to the official BlackIO 83 crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





