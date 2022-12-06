Polk Audio Monitor XT10 Subwoofer now available to buy

The new Polk Audio Monitor XT10 Subwoofer was made official recently and now the device has gone on sale today.

The Polk Audio Monitor XT10 Subwoofer is now available for £279 in the UK, €329 in Europe, and $299 in the USA.

Monitor XT10 subwoofer delivers the deep, effortless bass you need to enjoy the full impact of your favorite movies, music, and video games. Affordably priced and housed in a compact, stylish enclosure suitable for any home theater or music listening environment, MXT10 fulfills Polk’s promise of Great Sound for All. A subwoofer doesn’t just enhance bass—it works in tandem with full-range speakers to improve overall system performance. The soundstage opens up, imaging is more accurate, and dynamics are deeper than ever. You’ll hear your favorite songs in a whole new way. Here are some of the features: Dynamic Balance Woofer: A 10” long-throw, high excursion woofer produces the deep, effortless bass that Polk is famous for, all the way down to 24 Hz. You won’t just hear it— you’ll feel it in your bones.

Ultra-Efficient Amplification: A robust, 100-watt peak, Class D amplifier delivers consistently pristine sound, whether you’re dialing things down or turning it up to 11.

Rigid, Ported Cabinet: A critically braced cabinet with down-firing port minimizes resonances and sonic interference, for defined, room-filling low end.

You can find out more details about the new Polk Audio Monitor XT10 Subwoofer over at Polk at the link below.

Source Polk





