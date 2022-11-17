Polk Audio Monitor XT10 Subwoofer unveiled

Polk Audio has added a new device to its Monitor range with the launch of the Polk Audio Monitor XT10 Subwoofer.

The Polk Audio Monitor XT10 Subwoofer will be available to buy in the USA in December and it will retail for $249.

Monitor XT10 subwoofer delivers the deep, effortless bass you need to enjoy the full impact of your favorite movies, music, and video games. Affordably priced and housed in a compact, stylish enclosure suitable for any home theater or music listening environment, MXT10 fulfills Polk’s promise of Great Sound for All. Here are some of the features: Dynamic Balance Woofer: A 10” long-throw, high excursion woofer produces the deep, effortless bass that Polk is famous for, all the way down to 24 Hz. You won’t just hear it— you’ll feel it in your bones.

Ultra-Efficient Amplification: A robust, 100-watt peak, Class D amplifier delivers consistently pristine sound, whether you’re dialing things down or turning it up to 11.

Rigid, Ported Cabinet: A critically braced cabinet with down-firing port minimizes resonances and sonic interference, for defined, room-filling low end.

You can find out more information about the new Polk Audio Monitor XT10 Subwoofer over at Pok Audi at the link below.

Source Polk Audio





