Police in Michigan to get to Mach-E EVs

Police in Ann Arbor, Michigan, will get a pair of new Ford electric vehicles to use within the town. The city will add a pair of Ford Mustang Mach-E EVs to its fleet at a cost of almost $94,000. City fleet manager Matt Kulhanek did confirm that the city is purchasing all-wheel-drive models to deal with winter weather conditions.

The EVs are expected to arrive later in 2021 and will drive about 210 miles per charge. The fully electric vehicles are consistent with the city’s established sustainability effort, including the Green Fleets Policy. Ann Arbor is currently moving towards all-electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles as part of its goal to become carbon neutral by 2030.

The city sustainability office is throwing in $30,549 towards the purchases. The vehicles also require Level 2 chargers at an additional cost of around $5000. The city currently plans to add 100 new EV chargers throughout the community in 2021.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals