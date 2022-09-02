Polestar revenue up 95% to $1 billion

Electric car maker Polestar has announced that its revenue for the first half of 2022 has increased 95% to $1 billion US dollars.

The company had a total of $1,041.3 million in the first six months of 2022 and it delivered 21,185 cars in the first six months of 2022.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (“Polestar” or the “Company,” Nasdaq: PSNY), the Swedish electric performance car brand, reports its financial results for the first six months of 2022.

Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO, comments: “We made important progress in the first half of 2022 as we doubled revenues and volume, and successfully listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange in New York. In addition, we maintained strong momentum in our global order take and expect to deliver 50,000 cars to our customers this year, meeting our 2022 sales guidance. With several ground-breaking cars to come, Polestar is poised for a period of rapid growth.”

In support of Polestar’s working capital needs, over the last three months, Polestar repaid two existing and entered into two new 12-month unsecured working capital loan agreements with two banks in China, totalling approximately USD 200 million. Furthermore, in late August 2022, Polestar entered into an additional credit facility with one of those banks for approximately USD 145 million.

You can find out more details about Polestar’s revenue and sales for the first half of 2022 at the link below.

Source Polestar

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals