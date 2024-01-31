Polestar 4 is now available to order in Europe and Australia

Polestar has revealed that the new Polestar 4 is now available to purchase in Europe and Australia. the car starts at €63,200 in Europe and AUD$81,500 in Australia, it went on sale in China last year.

Production of the new Polestar 4 will start around the middle of 2024 and the first deliveries in Europe and Australia will start in August, as yet there are no details on UK pricing for this new electric vehicle.

Built on the premium Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) developed by Geely Holding, Polestar 4 is a D-segment SUV coupé with a large body and long, 2,999 mm wheelbase. Overall length is 4,840 mm, width is 2,139 mm and height is 1,534 mm. The resulting generous interior proportions are especially evident in the rear, where occupants are cocooned in an intimate environment, with electrically reclining seats. Adjustable ambient lighting that adds an extra dimension to the interior, inspired by the solar system, allows the occupants to customise the driving environment.

Thanks to the elimination of the rear window, the standard full-length glass roof stretches beyond the rear occupants’ heads, creating a truly unique interior ambience. A secondary media and climate control screen is mounted between the front seats to enable rear occupant control.

The rear-view mirror is replaced by a high-definition screen that shows a real-time feed from a roof-mounted rear camera – enabling a far wider field of view than what can be experienced in most modern cars. The digital feed can be deactivated to allow drivers to instead see rear occupants if needed.

You can find out more information about the new Polestar 4 EV over at the Polestar website at the link below, as soon as we get some more details about the UK launch of the car, we will let you know.

Source Polestar



