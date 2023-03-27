Polestar 2 BST edition 230 unveiled

Polestar is launching a limited edition version of the Polestar 2, the Polestar 2 BST edition 230, and the car has been designed with both performance and design in mind.

The car comes with a long-range Dual motor and it produces 476 horsepower (380kW) and 680 Nm of torque, it also comes with Brembo 4-piston drilled and vented discs, there will be just 230 units of the car made.

“Limited drops like the BST edition 230 allow us to explore colours, graphics and materials in faster and more creative ways,” says Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO.

Unique design upgrades for the 350 kW and 680 Nm Polestar 2 BST edition 230 include exclusive green Nebula paintwork and MicroSuede textile for the seats and steering wheel inserts – made from partly recycled Nubuck textile. The exterior can also be ordered in Space (black), with an optional full-length body stripe available for either body colour.

All the chassis upgrades that were first implemented on the original Polestar 2 BST edition 270 remain available, including the lowered ride height (-25 mm), specially developed and unique Öhlins 2-way adjustable dampers, front strut bar, 20% stiffer springs and unique black 21-inch alloy wheels that are inspired by those of Polestar 1, fitted with 245/35R21 Pirelli P Zero tyres developed specifically for BST edition cars.

You can find out more details about the new Polestar 2 BST edition 230 over at the Polestar website at the link below, the car is now available to order and deliveries will start in quarter three of 2023.

Source Polestar





