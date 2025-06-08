Polar Grit X2: Worth the Upgrade?



The Polar Grit X2 represents a significant evolution from its predecessor, the Grit X, offering a range of new features, hardware improvements, and software enhancements. Designed with athletes and outdoor enthusiasts in mind, this multisport watch aims to deliver advanced tracking capabilities and an enhanced user experience. However, it comes with certain compromises, such as reduced waterproofing and slightly shorter battery life. In the video below, DC Rainmaker explores the key updates, performance highlights, and areas for improvement to help you determine if this watch meets your needs.

What’s New in the Polar Grit X2?

The Grit X2 introduces several noteworthy upgrades that enhance its functionality and appeal:

AMOLED Display: The transition to an AMOLED screen from the previous MIP display provides vibrant colors and superior visibility, especially in low-light conditions.

The transition to an AMOLED screen from the previous MIP display provides vibrant colors and superior visibility, especially in low-light conditions. Dual-Frequency GPS: This addition enhances tracking accuracy on land, making it particularly useful for runners, hikers, and outdoor adventurers navigating complex terrains.

This addition enhances tracking accuracy on land, making it particularly useful for runners, hikers, and outdoor adventurers navigating complex terrains. Enhanced Mapping: The ability to download detailed maps and mark points of interest simplifies navigation during outdoor activities.

The ability to download detailed maps and mark points of interest simplifies navigation during outdoor activities. Health Monitoring Features: New tools like nightly skin temperature tracking and manual ECG functionality (non-medical) offer deeper insights into your overall health.

New tools like nightly skin temperature tracking and manual ECG functionality (non-medical) offer deeper insights into your overall health. Utility Features: Practical additions such as a virtual flashlight, Polar OS 4.0, turn-by-turn guidance, a find-my-phone function, and an updated user interface improve usability.

These updates aim to deliver a more intuitive and feature-rich experience, but their real-world performance is where the watch’s value truly comes into focus.

Performance: Strengths and Limitations

The Polar Grit X2 delivers a mixed performance profile, excelling in certain areas while revealing limitations in others:

GPS Accuracy: The dual-frequency GPS performs reliably on land, offering precise tracking for outdoor activities. However, its performance in open-water swimming is inconsistent, which may disappoint triathletes or swimmers.

The dual-frequency GPS performs reliably on land, offering precise tracking for outdoor activities. However, its performance in open-water swimming is inconsistent, which may disappoint triathletes or swimmers. Heart Rate Monitoring: The optical heart rate sensor provides accurate readings during steady-state activities but struggles to maintain precision during high-intensity workouts.

The optical heart rate sensor provides accurate readings during steady-state activities but struggles to maintain precision during high-intensity workouts. Processor Speed: The upgraded processor ensures faster response times and smoother operation, significantly enhancing the user experience.

The upgraded processor ensures faster response times and smoother operation, significantly enhancing the user experience. Battery Life: While the AMOLED display improves visuals, it slightly reduces battery life. The watch offers 30 hours in GPS mode and up to 90 hours in economy mode, which is sufficient for most users but less competitive compared to some alternatives.

These performance characteristics highlight the watch’s strengths in land-based activities but expose its limitations in aquatic environments and during high-intensity tracking.

Design and Durability

The Polar Grit X2 strikes a balance between aesthetics and durability with its 45mm case and stainless steel bezel. Its lighter and more compact design compared to the Grit X2 Pro makes it comfortable for everyday wear. However, there is a notable compromise:

Waterproofing: The waterproof rating has been reduced from 100m to 50m, limiting its suitability for swimming or water-based sports.

This reduction in waterproofing may deter users who frequently engage in aquatic activities, as it restricts the watch’s versatility in such environments.

How Does It Compare to the Grit X2 Pro?

For those considering the Grit X2 Pro, here’s how it differs from the standard Grit X2:

Size and Build: The Pro model features a larger 49mm case and a titanium build, offering enhanced durability and a more premium feel.

The Pro model features a larger 49mm case and a titanium build, offering enhanced durability and a more premium feel. Battery Life: The Pro version provides extended battery life, catering to users who prioritize endurance over compactness.

The Pro version provides extended battery life, catering to users who prioritize endurance over compactness. Software Features: Both models share the same operating system and software capabilities, making sure identical functionality regardless of the version you choose.

Ultimately, the choice between the Grit X2 and Grit X2 Pro will depend on your preferences for size, materials, and battery performance.

Pricing and Availability

The Polar Grit X2 is priced at €479 in Europe, reflecting a modest increase from the original Grit X. However, its availability in the U.S. has been delayed due to tariff-related challenges, potentially limiting its reach for American consumers. Despite this, the watch remains a competitive option in the European market, offering a strong combination of features and value for its price.

What Could Be Improved?

While the Grit X2 offers an impressive array of features, there are areas where it could benefit from further refinement:

Polar Flow App: The companion app could be redesigned to improve its intuitiveness and overall user experience.

The companion app could be redesigned to improve its intuitiveness and overall user experience. User Interface: Although updated, the interface still has room for improvement. For instance, allowing turn-by-turn guidance after starting a workout is cumbersome and could be streamlined.

Although updated, the interface still has room for improvement. For instance, allowing turn-by-turn guidance after starting a workout is cumbersome and could be streamlined. Sleep Tracking: The sleep tracking feature provides valuable insights, but its overly complex interface makes the data less actionable for users.

Addressing these issues would significantly enhance the overall usability and appeal of the watch.

Final Considerations

The Polar Grit X2 is a versatile multisport watch that combines advanced features with competitive pricing. Its AMOLED display, dual-frequency GPS, and enhanced mapping capabilities make it a compelling choice for outdoor enthusiasts. However, trade-offs such as reduced waterproofing and shorter battery life may influence your decision. While the hardware upgrades are impressive, further software refinements are necessary to unlock the watch’s full potential.

If you are seeking a reliable fitness companion with robust tracking capabilities and a sleek design, the Grit X2 is worth considering. However, carefully evaluate its limitations to ensure it aligns with your specific needs and preferences.

