Poco X4 Pro launched in India

The new Poco X4 Pro smartphone is now available to buy in India, the handset starts at INR 18,999 and there are a number of models available.

As a reminder, the Poco X4 Pro comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 mobile processor and it comes with a choice of 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage or 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The device features a 6.67 inch AMOLED display that has an FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and it comes with a 5,000 mAh battery. The battery features 67W fast charging, there is also Quick Charge 3+ and Power Delivery 3.0.

The new Poco X4 smartphone comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front of the handset and three cameras on the rear.

The three rear cameras include a 108-megapixel wide camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front of the device, there is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls.

The handset will come in a choice of three different colors, Laser Black, Lazer Yello, and Lazer Blue, pricing for the handset start at INR 18,999 which is about $250 at the current exchange rate.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals