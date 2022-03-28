Geeky Gadgets

Poco X4 Pro launched in India

Poco X4 Pro

The new Poco X4 Pro smartphone is now available to buy in India, the handset starts at INR 18,999 and there are a number of models available.

As a reminder, the Poco X4 Pro comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 mobile processor and it comes with a choice of 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage or 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The device features a 6.67 inch AMOLED display that has an FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and it comes with a 5,000 mAh battery. The battery features 67W fast charging, there is also Quick Charge 3+ and Power Delivery 3.0.

The new Poco X4 smartphone comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front of the handset and three cameras on the rear.

The three rear cameras include a 108-megapixel wide camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front of the device, there is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls.

The handset will come in a choice of three different colors, Laser Black, Lazer Yello, and Lazer Blue, pricing for the handset start at INR 18,999 which is about $250 at the current exchange rate.

