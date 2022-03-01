Poco X4 Pro gets reviewed (Video)

Earlier today we heard about the new Poco X4 Pro smartphone and now we get to find out more details about the device.

The video below from Mrwhostheboss gives us a look at the new Poco X4 Pro smartphone and its range of features, lets’s find out more details about the device.

As a reminder, the handset comes with a 6.67 inch AMOLED display that has an FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The new Poco X4 Pro smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 mobile processor and it comes with a choice of 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The device features a 5000 mAh battery and it comes with 67W fast charging, there is also Quick Charge 3+ and Power Delivery 3.0.

There is a range of high-end cameras on the new Poco smartphone, this includes three on the back of the device and one on the front. On the front of the handset, we have a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls.

On the back of the device, there is a 108-megapixel wide camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The handset will come in a range of colors including blue, black, and yellow and it will apparently retail for around $250.

Source & Image Credit Mrwhostheboss

