Poco X4 Pro 5G smartphone gets unboxed

The new Poco X4 Pro 5G smartphone launched earlier this week, we have already seen one video of the handset and now we have another one.

The unboxing video below from Tech Spurt gives us a look at the new Poco X4 Pro 5G smartphone and its range of features.

As a reminder, the handset is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 mobile processor and it comes with a choice of 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The device features a 6.67 inch AMOLED display that has an FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and it comes with a range of high-end cameras.

On the front of the handset, there is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls. On the back of the device, there is a 108-megapixel wide camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

The Poco X4 Pro 5G also comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and 67W fast charging, the handset will come in a choice of different colors which will include. This device is expected to retail for about $250 in the USA and it could retail for about £250 in the UK, the exact pricing has not been confirmed as yet.

Source & Image Credit: Tech Spurt

