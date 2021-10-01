Poco C31 smartphone unveiled

Poco has launched a new Android smartphone, the Poco C31 and the device comes with a Helio G35 mobile processor.

The Poco C31 comes with 3GB or 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB of storage, if you need some extra storage it also comes with a microSD card slot which will take up to a 512GB card.

The handset is equipped with a 6.53 inch display that comes with a HD+ resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The device features a 5000 mAh battery which will give you up to two days of battery life, and it features a range of cameras. There is a single camera on the front and triple cameras on the back.

On the rear of the handset there is a 13 megapixel main camera, this is accompanied by a 2 megapixel macro camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera. On the front of the device there is a 5 megapixel cameras which is designed for making video calls and taking Selfies.

The 3GB and 32GB model will retail for INR 8,499 which is about $115 at the current exchange rate, the 4GB and 64GB model will retail for INR 9,499, this is about $130 at the current exchange rate.

The new Poco C31 smartphone will be available in a choice of three colors, Royal Blue and Shadow Grey it will go on sale in India on the 2nd of October.

Source GSM arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals