Pocket safe created from steel bolts

YouTuber Maker B has created a fantastic video documenting how he has transformed a couple of steel bolts into a fantastic portable pocket safe. Watch the transformation from stainless steel bolts to the finished pocket save in the video below.

Maker B has some serious making skills and creates the pocket safe from scratch indenting and making each of the rotary dials and each component with precision. Its a great example of what you can accomplish if you have the time, skills and machinery to create some truly awesome stuff.

Jump over to the Maker B YouTube channel to also see how a solenoid boxer 4 engine was created.

Source : YouTube

