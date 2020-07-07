Pocco M2 Pro smartphone launched

Poco has added a new smartphone to its line up with the launch of the Pocco M2 Pro and the handset comes with a 6.67 inch display with a Full HD+ resolution.

The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G mobile processor and it comes with a choice of 4GB or 6GB of RAM.

There are also two storage option,s 64GB and 128GB and the handset comes with a microSD card slot for additional storage.

The handset comes with a range of high end cameras, on the front there is a 16 megapixel camera for Selfies, on the back there is a quad camera setup. The four rear cameras include a n48 megapixel main camera, 8 megapixel ultrawide camera, a 5 megapixel macro and a 2 megapixel depth camera.

The new Pocco M2 Pro smartphones comes with a 5000 mAh battery and 33W fast charging, pricing will start at Rs 13,999 which is $185 at the current exchange rate, it will go on sale in India on the 14th of July through Flipkart.

Source The Verge

