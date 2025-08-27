New Secure USB-C Charging Cables from Plugable : 240W Charging Without Data Risks

Can a single cable redefine both charging speed and device security? Plugable believes so with its newest lineup of high-wattage, charge-only USB-C cables. As concerns about data theft at public charging stations grow, the company has released three models that promise up to 240W of power delivery while physically removing data lines. The result is a product that gives you fast charging without exposing your devices to potential cyber risks.

For those managing fleets of devices, traveling frequently, or simply wary of unsecured public charging ports, these cables introduce an alternative to traditional charge-and-sync designs. With hardware-level data omission and full compliance with the USB Power Delivery 3.1 Extended Power Range standard, Plugable is positioning its new cables as both a secure and practical choice for today’s high-powered devices. Security and performance are no longer mutually exclusive—and this is the scenario Plugable wants you to picture each time you plug in.

High-Wattage Charging Meets True Security

The core innovation is straightforward: these cables can deliver up to 240W of charging capacity without transmitting a single byte of data. Unlike many standard USB-C cables that still include USB 2.0 data lines, Plugable’s design removes them entirely at the hardware level.

This distinction matters because adapter-based solutions, such as external USB data blockers, only add another component between your device and the power source. While effective, they can be bulky and prone to compatibility issues. Plugable’s new cables integrate that function directly, creating an all-in-one solution.

By eliminating the data lines, the cables prevent malicious attacks commonly referred to as “juice jacking,” where compromised ports are used to extract data from connected devices. The approach provides IT teams, educators, and security-conscious individuals with a more reliable way to control how and where their devices charge.

Three Models Designed for Different Needs

Plugable has released three distinct models, each tailored for specific scenarios. All three share the same electrical capabilities, E-Marker chip for safe power negotiation, and robust construction. The only differences are cable length and packaging options.

USBC-CC1M (1 meter) – A travel-ready cable ideal for laptops and gaming devices. Its compact size and included cable strap make it suitable for public charging or enterprise IT rollouts.

– A travel-ready cable ideal for laptops and gaming devices. Its compact size and included cable strap make it suitable for public charging or enterprise IT rollouts. USBC-CC2M (2 meters) – A longer option built for classrooms, offices, and conference rooms. It provides extended reach without compromising charging speed or safety.

– A longer option built for classrooms, offices, and conference rooms. It provides extended reach without compromising charging speed or safety. USBC-CCS5X (6-inch 5-pack) – A bundle of short cables perfect for organized charging stations in coworking hubs, libraries, or school tech carts.

Each model features a distinctive red connector to signal its charge-only purpose. A printed cable tag clarifies the cord’s specifications, helping IT departments manage equipment inventories efficiently. The decision to integrate these visual cues reflects a practical understanding of how enterprises deploy and monitor cables at scale.

Durability, Safety, and Sustainability

Physical durability plays a large role in whether a charging cable remains in service. Plugable’s latest cables use TPE overmold construction, offering flexibility and resilience under daily use. With support for up to 48V/5A power delivery, each cable is designed to handle intensive scenarios such as high-performance laptops, workstation tablets, or portable gaming hardware.

The integrated E-Marker chip further ensures safe and intelligent power negotiation between the cable, power source, and connected device. This helps prevent overheating, overcurrent issues, or unsafe power delivery—an essential feature as USB-C devices demand ever higher charging capacities.

Plugable has also addressed environmental considerations. The cables arrive in eco-conscious packaging, including compostable inner bags and FSC Mix recyclable boxes. This aligns with the company’s wider sustainability efforts and provides a small but meaningful distinction in an accessory market where packaging often generates unnecessary waste.

Enterprise and Everyday Applications

Security risks at public charging stations have become a recurring topic for enterprise IT managers. Plugable’s design directly targets these concerns by offering a solution that can be deployed across large device fleets. Schools and corporations with shared charging environments stand to benefit from the uniformity and clarity of a standardized, data-blocking cable.

At the same time, everyday users can find value in knowing their devices are immune to data theft when plugged into an unknown USB port. For frequent travelers, the 1-meter model offers peace of mind when accessing airport or hotel charging facilities. The short-cable bundle, meanwhile, provides a tidy way to keep multiple devices powered in shared workspaces without creating cable clutter.

The combination of performance and data security means these cables do not require trade-offs. You gain the high-wattage charging needed for modern laptops, yet also maintain strict control over data exposure.

Pricing and Availability

The three models are available immediately through Plugable’s website and Amazon, with MSRPs set at $14.95 for the USBC-CC1M, $15.95 for the USBC-CC2M, and $24.95 for the five-pack of USBC-CCS5X cables. A 20% discount is being offered at launch, positioning the lineup competitively within the market for secure charging accessories.

All cables are backed by a two-year limited warranty and supported by Plugable’s North American-based engineers. This support framework underscores the company’s commitment to standing behind its products not just with marketing claims but with ongoing technical expertise.

A Secure Future for Everyday Charging

The role of the USB-C cable has expanded far beyond a simple power accessory. Today’s devices rely on cables that can safely negotiate high wattage levels, comply with international standards, and resist potential data risks. Plugable’s latest additions to its secure charging lineup represent an effort to meet those demands directly.

For enterprises, they provide an easy-to-deploy safeguard against juice jacking. For consumers, they offer peace of mind in a compact, everyday form. For educators and public institutions, they support safe, high-throughput device management.

As more devices embrace USB Power Delivery 3.1 Extended Power Range, demand for high-wattage, secure charging will continue to grow. Plugable’s latest cables demonstrate how a well-engineered accessory can simplify that landscape—balancing safety, speed, and sustainability in a single solution.

The next time you connect your device to an unfamiliar charging port, the question will not be about speed alone. It will be about trust.



