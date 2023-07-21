PlayStation VR2 Firewall Ultra PvP shooter arrives next month

PlayStation virtual reality game is looking for a new player versus player shooter might be interested to know that PlayStation VR2 shooter Firewall Ultra launches next month on August 24, 2023. Check out the latest trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from this latest virtual reality game destined for the PlayStation console.

“Firewall Ultra is the next evolution of the Firewall franchise following the 2018 hit PS VR shooter, Firewall Zero Hour. The primary PvP game mode called Contracts pits two teams of four against each other in a best-of-three series of matches that feature tense tactical combat across a variety of maps.”

“Firewall Zero Hour players know how much we continue to support and build on the game after launch, and that we value feedback from our community – so we will be looking to explore adding more content such as new weapons and contractors, maps, additional game modes, and possibly manual reloads post-launch.

Keep an eye out for our operation calendar and more info on our post-launch plans as we get closer to the release of the game. In the meantime, we are excited to reveal that we’ll be offering ways to acquire unique variants of our weapons when playing Firewall Ultra for the first time ever. These unique weapons (requiring game progression) will come pre-fitted with great attachments, an exclusive skin, and legendary versions will even have a different look all together.”

“We’ve also overhauled the game’s internal infrastructure with an immersive social lobby area and shooting range in our Safehouse between game sessions, dedicated servers to help minimize dropped network connections, and a new best-of-three round-based player-versus-player (PvP) format that will have you spending less time waiting and more time playing. “

“In each match a defending team must protect a laptop full of classified intel using an assortment of gadgets and weaponry while the attacking team attempts to bypass the security access points and hack the laptop. Tools at your disposal include proximity mines you can place in crafty locations to catch attackers by surprise, door blockers to fortify your position, and many more. Attackers need to tread carefully around maps and work as a team to decrypt the intel before time expires. “

Source : PS Blog



