PlayStation Store discontinuing TV, movie rentals and purchases

Vanessa Lee from Sony Interactive Entertainment has taken to the official PlayStation blog today to announce that Sony will be discontinuing rentals and purchases of movies and TV series from the PlayStation Store. When this change takes effect, users can still access movie and TV content they have purchased through PlayStation Store for on-demand playback on their PS4, PS5 and mobile devices.

“At SIE, we strive to provide the best entertainment experience for PlayStation fans, and that means evolving our offerings as customer needs change. We’ve seen tremendous growth from PlayStation fans using subscription-based and ad-based entertainment streaming services on our consoles. With this shift in customer behavior, we have decided to no longer offer movie and TV purchases and rentals through PlayStation Store as of August 31, 2021. We thank our fans for their continued support, and we look forward to further enhancing the entertainment experience on PlayStation.”

