Skyrim 60FPS PlayStation 5 gameplay and performance demonstrated

If you’re interested in learning more about how Skyrim performs at 60 frames per second on the new PlayStation 5, you will be pleased to know that the team over at Digital Foundry have this week released a new video providing a look at the Skyrim game played on the PlayStation 5 vs Xbox Series X, PS4 Pro and PS4. Skyrim was first released on PC, PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 way back in November 2011 and has since been rereleased on both previous generations of consoles and remastered to still provide enjoyment. Modelling has also played issued part in the continued success of Skyrim and offers a wealth of ways to tweak and enhance the vanilla install of Skyrim on any platform.

“Remember when we showed you how to run Skyrim on Xbox Series consoles at 60fps via user mods? At the time, it was not possible to do the same on PlayStation 5, but now – thanks to YouTube user Wrighton’s work – it can be done! And here’s how that stacks up against PS4, PS4 Pro and of course, Xbox Series X with its own 60fps mod installed.”

Source : YouTube

