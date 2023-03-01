PlayStation Mega March sale now on

A new month and the new PlayStation promotion has started providing discounts of a wide variety of games on the PlayStation platform for a limited time. The PlayStation Mega March sale is now on and will run until Wednesday March 15 2023 offering a chance to save your hard own cash on titles such as Callisto Protocol, FIFA 23, Dying Light 2 Stay Human and more.

Also check out the video below revealing all the PlayStation Plus monthly games that are available during March 2023 on the PS4 and PS5. Below is also a sample of what you can expect as far as reductions on many AAA PlayStation games during March 2023.

PlayStation sale

“PlayStation Store’s Mega March promotion commences March 1. For a limited time enjoy discounts on a wide range of PlayStation games, including The Callisto Protocol, FIFA 23 and Dying Light 2 Stay Human. Browse the full list of titles on offer below, then head to PlayStation Store once the promotion starts to find out your regional discount. PlayStation Store’s Mega March promotion runs from 00.00am (local time) Wednesday March 1 to 23.59pm (local time) Wednesday March 15.”

As you probably already know Sony recently launched their second generation virtual reality headset in the form of the PS VR2 which is now available to purchase with plenty of games available at launch.

Source : Sony





