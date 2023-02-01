PlayStation Sale Critics Choice promotion now on Feb 2023

This week Sony has announced the start of the latest PlayStation Sale Critics Choice promotion during February 2023. Offering PlayStation gamers a chance to purchase and enjoy. “Critically acclaimed games take the stage for PlayStation Store’s newest promotion. From Wednesday February 1 for a limited time* you can enjoy deep discounts on the likes of NBA 2K23, Need for Speed Unbound and Dying Light 2 Stay Human” explained Sony.

Both PS 4 and PS 5 games are included in the promotion and the full list of all the games available have been published to the official PlayStation blog. Although you can just jump over to the PlayStation store to jump in and see the latest discounts on PlayStation games on offer from Sony. The PlayStation Critics Choice promotion is available for a limited time and will come to an end on February 15, 2023.

PlayStation Sale

“Critics’ Choice promotion runs on PlayStation Store from 00.00am local time on Wednesday February 1 to 11.59pm local time on Wednesday February 15. Check PlayStation Store for regional discounts. “

PlayStation VR2

Sony is also gearing up this month to launch its new PlayStation VR 2 virtual reality headset which will launch with a wealth of games available to play on launch day. The PSVR 2 headset is available to preorder priced at $550 and is available with the Horizon Call of the Mountain virtual reality adventure game for $600.

Optional PlayStation VR2 Sense Controller Charging Station are also available to purchase priced at $50 each will stop check out the promotional trailer load to learn more about the second generation PlayStation virtual reality headset officially launching later this month on February 22, 2023.

Source : Sony





