Dying Light 2 and more feature in This Week On Xbox

In this week’s This Week On Xbox the team check out the new Life is Strange Remastered Collection, new additions to Xbox Game Pass, Far Cry 6, Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, Anime Month, Shadow Warrior 3 and many more. Check out this week’s episode embedded below providing more details on all the news on the Xbox platform including the recent launch of the new Dying Light 2 game entitled Stay Human.

This Week On Xbox

Dying Light 2 is the latest action role-playing game developed and published by Techland offering a sequel to the original game launched back in 2015. Dying Light 2 is now available to play on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Switch and officially launched last week on February 4, 2022.

Offering both single player and multiplayer modes the action role-playing game provides a survival scenario during a zombie apocalypse the game is set 22 years after the original and stars a new protagonist, Aiden Caldwell voiced by Jonah Scott.

“The zombie outbreak in Harran ended with the death of all of the city’s citizens, with no reported survivors. However, the Global Relief Effort (GRE) is able to develop a vaccine for “The Harran Virus” (THV), ending the threat of the zombie pandemic. Unfortunately, despite promises to cease all research on THV, the GRE continued experimenting on the virus in secret. In 2021, a mutated variant of THV escapes a GRE lab and starts a second pandemic that spreads even faster than the first, quickly sweeping across the entire world in an event called “The Fall”. The vaccine and Antizin are ineffective against the new strain of THV, but its effects can be suppressed with ultraviolet light.”

Don’t forget you can watch This Week On Xbox from the Community section of the Xbox One dashboard in Canada, the UK and the US or watch it on the Xbox YouTube channel for your viewing pleasure.

Source : Major Nelson

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals