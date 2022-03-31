PlayStation Plus games for April 2022 confirmed by Sony

Sony has announced and confirmed the new PlayStation Plus games for April 2022 revealing that next months lineup will include Hood: Outlaws & Legends, SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom : Rehydrated, Slay the Spire.

PlayStation Plus games April 2022

Hood: Outlaws & Legends | PS4 & PS5

“Hood: In this intense online multiplayer2 title, rival gangs compete in daring heists to hit the wealthy where it hurts. One of the different game modes is State Heist: a full coop PvE mode where teams control spawn points to recuperate as much gold as possible.

In Gold Rush PvPvE mode however, two teams of four players battle it out in an attempt to execute the perfect heist, stealing and extracting treasure while fighting each other and the AI Guards. Equipped with unique skills and mystical abilities, each character moves in stealth to steal treasures unseen. It’s up to you to recruit your band of outlaws, master formidable fortresses and outplay your rivals.”

Slay the Spire | PS4

“Embark on a journey up the ever-changing Spire, in this fantasy deckbuilder adventure that fuses together card games and roguelikes. Craft a unique deck from hundreds of cards to efficiently dispatch foes and reach the top. Discover powerful relics to enhance your deck’s powers to help you overcome different enemies and bosses.”

Source : Sony

