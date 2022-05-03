The latest PlayStation Now games for May 2022 are now available to play and take the form of Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4, Soulcalibur VI and Blasphemous. Today from May 3, 2022 the games are now available to download and play on the PlayStation platform. Also worth mentioning that Sony has previously announced PlayStation Now will be changing in June and merging with PlayStation Plus.

The change will provide gamers with an all-new PlayStation Plus membership service that offers “more choice to customers across three membership tiers” says Sony, and will offer a variety of benefits and game libraries featuring hundreds of recent and classic games.

PlayStation Now games for May 2022

Soulcalibur VI

“A tale of souls and swords, eternally retold. The weapon-based fighting classic returns with all-new battle mechanics and an assortment of game modes. Dig into the history of the series with single player Story mode, take on all comers in the multiplayer Online mode and create your own legendary fighter in Creation mode. “

Blasphemous

“Blasphemous is a punishing action-platformer that combines the fast-paced, skilled combat of a hack-n-slash game with a deep and evocative narrative core, delivered through exploration of a huge universe composed of non-linear levels. Explore this nightmarish world and discover its many secrets hidden deep inside. Use devastating combos and brutal executions to smite the hordes of grotesque monsters and titanic bosses who are all ready to rip your limbs off. Locate and equip relics, rosary beads and prayers that call on the powers of the heavens to aid you in your quest to break your eternal damnation.”

Source : Sony

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals