New Nasne PlayStation DVR unveiled for $273



A new Buffalo PlayStation DVR is expected to launch in Japan very soon, enabling you to watch TV, play recorded programs, and make recording reservations from various devices regardless of location or time. In the latest PlayStation DVR from Buffalo called the Nasne, the company has increased the HDD capacity from 1 TB to 2 TB and have made it compatible with external HDD and SSD drives enabling you to expanded even further if required by adding up to 8 TB of storage for your recordings.

The PlayStation DVR is expected to release sometime during March 2021 in Japan and will hopefully roll out further afield in the coming months. The PlayStation DVR measures 44.5 x 135 x 187 mm in size and comes complete with a Main unit, AC adapter, LAN cable (length: 1 m), antenna cable (length: 1.5 m), miniB-CAS card, quick start guide and a one-year warranty. According to the Amazon holding page the PlayStation DVR will cost approximately $273 or ¥29,800 for the 2 TB version and a PlayStation 5 app is currently under development and will be released by the end of the year.

Source : Buffalo : Engadget

