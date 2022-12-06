Besavior modular PlayStation Elite controller

PlayStation gamers looking to upgrade their controllers might be interested in a new Kickstarter campaign for the unique Besavior Elite. Designed to provide a modular upgradable and customisable PlayStation controller the Elite is now coming to the end of its crowdfunding campaign and has successfully raised the required funds needed to make the jump from concept into production. Features of the Besavior Elite Controller include mechanical micro 4 Back Button, HD OLED screen, embedded Open Source Linux operating system and more.

Early bird pledges are now available for the out-of-the-box project from roughly $107 or £91 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 45% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Founded in April 2017, the Beloader team is a consumer electronics manufacturing company centered on high-end peripherals for game consoles. After years of research and development, the Beloader brand was officially launched in October 2020. In just one year, its sales exceeded 80,000 units, bringing players around the world a more comfortable way to play. At present, the users of beloader are all over the world in more than 80 countries and regions.”

PlayStation Controller

With the assumption that the Besavior crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2023. To learn more about the Besavior PlayStation controller project review the promotional video below.

“Besavior’s built-in high-speed Bluetooth 5.0, The third-party Bluetooth controller can be connected and used immediately and can run all PS5 games, no need to worry about any unexpected situation. Built-in high-speed Bluetooth 5.0, Play Switch/PC game with controller wirelessly without lag”

“The mission of the beloader team is to always insist on making good products that “enhance players’ gaming experience”, so that all players around the world can enjoy the beautiful gaming life brought by technology.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the PlayStation controller, jump over to the official Besavior crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





