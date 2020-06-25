PlayStation Bug Bounty Program introduced by Sony

Today Sony has introduced its new PlayStation Bug Bounty Program, launched in collaboration with security platform HackerOne.Offering payouts of up to $50,000 for critical bugs found in the PlayStation 4 platform with lower brackets also available offering $10,000, $2,500 and $500 as a guide for high, medium and low classified bugs respectively. Geoff Norton Senior Director Software Engineering, SIE took to the official PlayStation blog to reveal more about the new PlayStation Bug Bounty program.

“We believe that through working with the security research community we can deliver a safer place to play. We have partnered with HackerOne to help run this program, and we are inviting the security research community, gamers, and anyone else to test the security of PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Network. Our bug bounty program has rewards for various issues, including critical issues on PS4. Critical vulnerabilities for PS4 have bounties starting at $50,000.”

“PlayStation will determine, in its sole discretion, whether a bounty will be awarded. Reward amounts will differ based on vulnerability severity, as well as the quality of the report. Sony will only award a bounty to the first researcher to have reported a previously unreported, vulnerability. We are currently interested in reports on the PlayStation 4 system, operating system, accessories and the PlayStation Network. For PlayStation Network the following domains are in scope:

*.playstation.net

*.sonyentertainmentnetwork.com

*.api.playstation.com

my.playstation.com

store.playstation.com

social.playstation.com

transact.playstation.com

wallets.api.playstation.com”

Out-of-Scope

– PlayStation 1, PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, PS Vita and PSP or any other hardware

– Any domains not explicitly listed in the scope above

– Corporate IT infrastructure

– Open source software vulnerabilities which have been public for less than 7 days

– Software published by third party entities, including games, applications, etc

For more information about the newly introduced PlayStation Bug Bounty Program jump over to the Hacker One website by following the link below.

Source : PlayStation

