PlayStation 5 vs Xbox Series X graphics performance playing Watch Dogs Legion

The team over at Digital Foundry has created a new PlayStation 5 vs Xbox Series X graphics performance test providing a detailed look at what you can expect from the ray tracing technology while playing the recently launched Watch Dogs Legion game now available on both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and series S games consoles.

“Alex Battaglia is your guide as we check out the graphical features, performance, resolution and ray tracing capabilities of Watch Dogs Legion running on all three of the next generation consoles. And between PS5 and Series X? Let’s just say it’s very, very close.”

The Xbox Series X is powered by Microsoft’s custom-designed processor leveraging AMD’s latest Zen 2 and RDNA 2 architectures. The new system on a chip (SOC) has been built from the ground up for speed and performance, offering agmers 12 teraflops of processing power and with compatibility in mind for four generations of games. “The Xbox Velocity Architecture unlocks new speed and performance capabilities through the groundbreaking combination of hardware, a custom 1TB SSD and CPU, and deep software integration, making for richer and more dynamic living worlds unlike anything ever seen before.”

Source : Digital Foundry

