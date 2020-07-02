Unique Haven co-op RPG adventure unveiled for PlayStation 5

Emeric Thoa Creative Director from games development studio The Game Bakers, has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to reveal more details about a new cooperative RPG adventure game Haven. Being created for the next-generation PlayStation 5 current generation PS4. The RPG has been created to provide a change of pace from the AAA role-playing games currently available, removing tropes such as managing your inventory, constantly checking your health or quest journal and more. Thoa explains a little more about the inspiration behind the adventure.

“When I was working on AAA games, I played pretty much every blockbuster to know the market, the competition. But between a game of Call of Duty and Assassin’s Creed, I needed a pause, and I used to play 30 minutes of Flower. I remember this time fondly. This game helped me relax between two overwhelming experiences.

That feeling was at the core of what I wanted to make with Haven: a game that feels like a gentle breeze. A game that lets you relax. A game that’s like holding hands on a nice outdoor walk. One way to achieve that was of course with Haven’s concept: the love story of a couple trying to stay together. A couple gliding over tall grass on a deserted planet.

But that relaxing feeling doesn’t come only from the game setting. All the game design around it has to make the experience smooth and chill. I wanted a game that felt light. Lighter than most modern big games that ask you to remember so many things.”

For more information on the innovative and unique RPG adventure Haven, coming to the PlayStation 5 visit the official PlayStation blog by following the link below.

Source : PlayStation

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals