PlayStation 5 Pro pre-orders start September 26 2024

Sony has today announced that the highly anticipated new PlayStation 5 Pro games console, is set to launch in November 2024. Bringing with it substantial upgrades in graphics, performance, and AI-driven features. The PS5 Pro is aimed at serious gamers and developers seeking top-tier gaming experiences and will be available to preorder in a few weeks time from September 26, 2024 onwards.

The console introduces advanced ray tracing, GPU enhancements, and AI-driven upscaling, promising smoother gameplay and incredibly sharp visuals. Additionally, backward compatibility improvements and support for upcoming game titles ensure that the PS5 Pro will cater to a wide audience, delivering superior performance and future-proof technology.

Key Performance Upgrades

The PlayStation 5 Pro is engineered with significant hardware advancements over the original PS5, aimed at delivering unmatched gaming experiences. At the heart of these improvements is an upgraded GPU, which now includes 67% more Compute Units than its predecessor. This results in up to 45% faster rendering for more fluid gameplay and smoother graphics, especially at 60 frames per second (FPS). In addition to the GPU, the memory has been boosted by 28%, allowing for faster data transfer and more complex game environments.

Ray tracing technology has also seen a major upgrade, offering double and, in some instances, triple the speed of the current PS5’s capabilities. This enables more realistic lighting, reflections, and refractions, giving games an almost lifelike quality. Whether it’s light reflecting off a wet surface or the intricate details of shadows, the PS5 Pro’s advanced ray tracing takes immersion to new levels.

Perhaps the most cutting-edge feature introduced is PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution. This AI-driven upscaling technology uses machine learning to add incredible detail to images, ensuring that the graphics remain crisp, even at higher resolutions like 4K and beyond. The PS5 Pro’s AI system continuously learns and adapts to improve visual clarity, pushing the limits of what’s possible in gaming visuals.

Backward Compatibility and Game Enhancements

One of the key features that Sony focused on is backward compatibility. The PS5 Pro will support over 8,500 PS4 titles, ensuring that gamers can continue enjoying their existing libraries without disruption. Not only does the console allow these games to be played, but it also enhances their performance, stabilizing frame rates and improving resolution where applicable. Enhanced Image Quality for select PS4 games ensures smoother transitions into the next generation.

Sony has worked closely with game developers to ensure that several PS5 titles are patched to take full advantage of the PS5 Pro’s new hardware. Notable games like “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2,” “Horizon Forbidden West,” and “Demon’s Souls” will receive free software updates, adding features like faster load times, better graphics, and improved performance. Gamers can easily identify these updates by the “PS5 Pro Enhanced” label on game titles.

Future-proofing has been a major concern, and the PS5 Pro comes prepared with support for Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and 8K gaming. This opens the door for future game releases and multimedia experiences that can fully exploit these cutting-edge technologies.

Design and Accessories

Sony has ensured that the PS5 Pro remains aesthetically in line with the PS5 family, maintaining the same iconic design while packing in significantly more power. The console’s height remains unchanged from the original PS5, but its width has been adjusted to accommodate the enhanced hardware specifications. Despite these changes, the PS5 Pro fits seamlessly within the PS5 product ecosystem.

The console will launch with compatibility for all existing PS5 accessories, including the PlayStation VR2 headset, the DualSense Edge controller, and the Pulse Elite and Pulse Explore audio devices. An optional Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive can be purchased separately for those who prefer physical media, and new console covers will be available to personalize the PS5 Pro’s appearance.

Moreover, the console will feature the latest in wireless technology—Wi-Fi 7—offering faster and more stable online gaming experiences. This will be particularly useful for those engaging in competitive multiplayer or cloud gaming, where lower latency and higher speeds are essential.

Price and Availability

Sony has confirmed that the PlayStation 5 Pro will be priced at $699.99 USD, £699.99 GBP, €799.99 EUR, and ¥119,980 JPY, including tax. The package will include a 2TB solid-state drive (SSD), a DualSense wireless controller, and a copy of “Astro’s Playroom” pre-installed for immediate gaming out of the box.

Pre-orders will begin on September 26, 2024, exclusively through PlayStation’s Direct sales channel at direct.playstation.com, as well as select retailers. Afterward, starting October 10, 2024, the PS5 Pro will be available for pre-order from all participating retailers. The official launch date for the console is November 7, 2024.

Sony’s emphasis on evolving with its player base is evident with this release. Whether you’re a dedicated PlayStation fan looking for the best performance or a new adopter, the PS5 Pro promises a revolutionary gaming experience that justifies the upgrade. For more information jump over to the official Sony website.



