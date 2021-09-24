PlayStation 5 Death Stranding Director’s Cut technical review

Digital Foundry has wasted no time putting the new PlayStation 5 Death Stranding Director’s Cut through its paces and publishing a technical review via YouTube for your viewing pleasure. Providing a glimpse at what you can expect from the latest release from Kojima Productions. The new Death Stranding Director’s Cut for the PlayStation is available from today September 24th 2021 and is available to buy in a Standard Edition and a Digital Deluxe Edition available on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

PlayStation 5 Death Stranding Director’s Cut now available

“From legendary game creator Hideo Kojima comes a genre-defying experience, now expanded and remastered for PS5 in this definitive DIRECTOR’S CUT. In the future, a mysterious event known as the Death Stranding has opened a doorway between the living and the dead, leading to grotesque creatures from the afterlife roaming the fallen world marred by a desolate society. As Sam Bridges, your mission is to deliver hope to humanity by connecting the last survivors of a decimated America. Can you reunite the shattered world, one step at a time?”

“Kojima Productions has crafted a – dare we say it – highly bespoke PlayStation 5 upgrade for Death Stranding that improves massively on the PS4 Pro version and skillfully adapts PC features for console users. There’s refinements to the open world and LOD improvements too. “

Source : PlayStation : Digital Foundry

