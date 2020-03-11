Artificial intelligent plant irrigation system created using the Jetson Nano

An innovative autonomous, sustainable irrigation system has been created using TFLite object detection on Jetson Nano, offering an artificial intelligence irrigation robot to look after your plants. The project has been published to the Hackster.io website by Dumi Loghin and is listed as an advance project which should take approximately four days to complete.

Full instructions are provided if you are interested in building your very own using the NVIDIA Jetson Nano Developer Kit, Arduino UNO and Genuino UNO together with a Raspberry Pi Pi NoIR Camera V2, ultrasonic sensor and a SparkFun Dual H-Bridge motor driver.

“The Irrigator is an autonomous, sustainable, smart robot that takes care of indoor and outdoor plants. This presentation focuses on watering the plants, but the design and implementation can be extended to perform other tasks such as dispensing fertilizer and pesticide, detecting the level of water in the soil, detecting sick plants.”

Broad design goals for the plant irrigation robot.

– Autonomous – it does its job with no (or minimum) human interaction.

– Sustainable – it uses solar energy to recharge its battery, rainwater to refill its water tank, and it’s made out of recycled materials, wherever possible (e.g. I have used recycled wood, metal, and screws for the chassis).

– Smart – it uses computer vision and machine learning to perform complex tasks.

Specific design goals for the AI robot irrigation system.

– Nvidia Jetson Nano – to be used as the central control unit where advanced machine learning inference can be run. Hackster.io

– Nvidia Isaac SDK – to be used as the programming platform for the robot.

