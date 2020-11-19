Pixelmator Pro 2.0 launches for Apple M1 and BigSur macOS

As expected and announced earlier this month the excellent photo editing application Pixelmator Pro 2.0 has today launched on Mac. Bringing a new release and new user interface design with support for Apple’s latest macOS Big Sur and systems running its new M1 processor. Apple launched their M1 hardware earlier this month and MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and MacBook Mini system now available to preorder for home delivery or pickup from Apple stores worldwide, if they are not close due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions.

“Pixelmator Pro 2.0 is the biggest update to Pixelmator Pro yet. It features an all-new, more intuitive design, support for the new Macs powered by the incredible M1 chip, full compatibility with macOS Big Sur, and a whole lot more. And best of all, it’s completely free to all existing Pixelmator Pro users.”

“The collection of powerful, nondestructive color adjustments in Pixelmator Pro lets you edit the colors in your photos in any way you want. And with full support for RAW photos, a collection of stunning adjustment presets, and incredible retouching tools, it couldn’t be easier to turn good-looking photos spectacular.”

The Pixelmnator Pro 2.0 Universal application supports both M1 and Intel powered macOS systems and is available as a free upgrade for existing Pixelmator Pro users, and available to new users priced at $40 and is available directly from the Mac App Store.

