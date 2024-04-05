How to replace the battery on a Pixel 7 Pro phone

If you are experiencing diminished battery life on your Google Pixel 7 Pro phone you might be interested in a new tutorial by iFixit which provides an overview on how you can replace the battery on your Pixel 7 Pro phone extending its useful life. If you’re noticing that your device isn’t holding a charge like it used to, it may be time to consider a battery replacement. This iFixit Pixel 7 Pro battery replacement guide is designed for semi-technical users and provides clear, step-by-step instructions, ensuring your phone gets back to its optimal performance.

Essential Tools and Precautions

Before you begin the replacement process, it’s crucial to have the right tools on hand. You’ll need an anti-static clamp to prevent any static discharge from damaging sensitive components, isopropyl alcohol for cleaning, thermal paste to ensure proper heat dissipation, an iOpener or similar heat application tool to soften adhesives, a suction handle for lifting the screen, iFixit opening picks for prying, tweezers for handling small parts, a spudger for disconnecting cables, a T3 Torx driver for removing screws, a fix mat to keep your workspace organized, the replacement battery, display adhesive for resealing the screen, and replacement graphite tape for insulation.

Safety is paramount. Ensure your phone’s battery is below 25% charge to minimize the risk of a fire if the battery is accidentally damaged during the process. Always power off your phone before starting any repairs. Work in a clean, well-lit area and take your time to avoid mistakes that could potentially damage your device.

Disassembly

Begin by applying the iOpener or a hair dryer to soften the adhesive around the edges of the screen. This will make it easier to separate the screen from the frame without causing damage. Once the adhesive is loose, attach the suction handle to the screen and gently lift it, using the opening picks to carefully pry the screen away from the frame. Be cautious not to strain or tear the flex cable connected to the screen, as this could render your display non-functional.

After removing the screen, you’ll find the battery, which is covered by graphite foil for insulation and held in place with screws and adhesive. Use your T3 Torx driver to remove the screws securing the graphite foil and any other components blocking access to the battery. Gently lift the graphite foil using tweezers, being careful not to tear it. If the battery is stuck due to adhesive, use your iOpener or a hair dryer to soften the adhesive before attempting to remove the battery. Pry the battery out using a spudger or opening pick, taking care not to puncture or bend the battery, as this could pose a safety risk.

Pixel 7 Pro Battery Replacement Guide

Installing the New Battery

With the old battery removed, clean any residual adhesive from the phone’s surface using isopropyl alcohol and a lint-free cloth. This will ensure a clean surface for the new battery and graphite foil. Place the new battery into the phone, ensuring it lies flat and the connectors are properly aligned with the motherboard. If your replacement battery came with pre-applied adhesive, remove the protective backing and carefully place the battery into position, applying gentle pressure to secure it. If there is no pre-applied adhesive, use a small amount of adhesive to keep the battery in place.

Replace the graphite foil over the new battery, ensuring it covers all the necessary components and lies flat. Secure the foil with screws using your T3 Torx driver. Be careful not to overtighten the screws, as this could damage the threads or the components underneath.

Reassembly and Testing

Reassemble your phone by reversing the disassembly steps. Reconnect the battery connector to the motherboard, ensuring it is properly seated. Replace any thermal pads that may have been disturbed during disassembly, as these are essential for proper heat dissipation. Secure the mid-frame and charging port bracket, making sure all screws are tightened to the appropriate torque.

Before sealing the phone, conduct a functionality test to confirm that all components are working correctly. Power on the device and check that the screen displays properly, the touch functionality works, the cameras function, and the device charges when connected to a power source. If any issues arise, recheck your work and ensure all connections are secure.

Once you’ve confirmed that the phone is functioning properly, it’s time to reseal the screen. Apply a thin layer of display adhesive around the perimeter of the frame, being careful not to use too much, as excess adhesive can seep into the device and cause damage. Carefully align the screen with the frame and press it into place, applying even pressure to ensure a secure bond. Use a clean, lint-free cloth to wipe away any excess adhesive that may have squeezed out during the process.

Calibrating the Fingerprint Sensor

Lastly, calibrate the fingerprint sensor following the provided guide to ensure it works properly with the newly positioned screen. This typically involves going into your phone’s settings, navigating to the fingerprint setup, and following the on-screen prompts to recalibrate the sensor.

By adhering to these instructions and taking the necessary precautions, you can confidently replace the battery in your Google Pixel 7 Pro and enjoy the renewed battery life of your device. Regular maintenance, such as replacing aging batteries, can significantly extend the lifespan of your smartphone, saving you money in the long run and reducing electronic waste.

For the latest techniques, tips, and support from the smartphone repair community, visit iFixit. Where a wealth of knowledge, user experiences, and guides that can assist you in a variety of battery replacement process and other repairs you may need to perform on your devices in the future.



