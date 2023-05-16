Google Pixel 7a vs Pixel 7 vs Pixel 7 Pro (Video)

Google recently launched their new Pixel 7a smartphone and now we get to find out how the handset compares to the Google Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro smartphones, the three handsets have slightly different specifications.

The video below from Tech Spurt gives us a look at the Pixel 7a side by side with the Pixel 7 and side by side with the top model the Pixel 7 Pro, let’s find out how the three handsets compare.

As a reminder the new Google Pixel 7a smartphone comes with a Google Tensor 2 mobile processor and 8GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage, the handset does not feature expandable storage.

The device comes with a 6.1-inch OLED display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and it has a 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio, the handset also comes with fast charging and a 4385 mAh battery.

The Google Pixel 7a smartphone has a range of cameras, there are two cameras on the rear and a single camera on the front. On the front we have a 13-megapixel camera for selfies, on the back, there is a 64-megapixel main camera and a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera.

The new Pixel 7a comes in a choice of three colors, Charcoal, Coral, and Sea and the handset retails for $499 in the USA and for £449 in the UK, the device is now available to buy.

Source & Image Credit: Tech Spurt



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals