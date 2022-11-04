Geeky Gadgets

Google Pixel 7 Pro teardwon (video)

Google Pixel 7 Pro

We recently saw a durability test on the new Google Pixel 7 Pro smartphone, the handset just passed the test as there was a crack along the antenna line, and now we have another video.

The new video from JerryRigEverything is a teardown video for the Pixel 7 Pro and we get to find out what is inside the handset and how it is put together.

It is interesting to see how the Pixel 7 Pro smartphone is constructed, as a reminder, the handset comes with a 6.7-inch display with a QHD+ resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels and the handset is powered by the Google Tensor 2 processor.

The device comes with a choice of 8GB or 12GB of RAM and there are three storage options, 128GB< 256GB or 512GB. The handset does not feature a microSD card slot.

The Google Pixel 7 Pro has a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front of the handset and three cameras on the rear. On the front of the device, there is a 10.8-megapixel camera with an ultrawide lens.

On the back of the device, there is a 50-megapixel main camera, a 48-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera. The device also comes with a 5000 mAh battery and 23W fast wired and wireless charging.

Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEverything

