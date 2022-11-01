Google Pixel 7 Pro durability tested (Video)

The Google Pixel 7 Pro smartphone launched recently, and now we get to find out just how durable Google’s latest Android device is.

The video below from JerryRigEverything out the new Pixel 7 Pro smartphone through a range of durability tests.

This includes a scratch test for the display, a burn test for the display, and also a bend test for the device, let’s find out how it performs.

As we can see from the video in the first test on the handset where the display is scratched, the device showed scratches at levels 6 and 7. This is in line with the majority of smartphones available on the market today.

In the second test, the burn test, the handset ended up with permanent damage to the display, although the display does still work.

In the final test of the Google Pixel 7 Pro, the bend test, we can see that the device managed to pass the bend test with no permanent damage to the device. Although it looks like it just survived the test and the bend test may have compromised the water resistance on the handset.

The new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones were made official last month, both handsets are now available to buy and they come with the new Google Tensor G2 processor.

Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEverything



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals