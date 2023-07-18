Google Pixel 8 Pro specs revealed

It looks like we have some information on what specifications the new Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphone will come with. The handset will feature a 6.7-inch LPTO OLED display with a QHD+ resolution and a 1220Hz refresh rate.

The device will be powered by a Google Tensor G3+ Titan processor and it will come with 12GB of RAM and a choice of two storage options, 128GB or 256GB of included storage, it is not expected to feature any expandable storage.

The new Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphone will come with a 4,950 mAh battery and the handset will feature 27W fast charging, the device will come with Google’s new Android 14 OS.

The new P{ixel smartphone will come with a range of high-end cameras, there will be a single camera on the front and three cameras on the rear. On the front of the handset, there will be an 11-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. On the back, there will be a 50-megapixel main camera with a wide-angle lens and OIS. There will also be a 64-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 48-megapixel telephoto camera.

We are looking forward to finding out more details about the new Google Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro, as soon as we get some more details about the handsets, we will let you know.

Source: Yogesh Brar, GSM Arena



