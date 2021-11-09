Pinsta instant camera is also a micro darkroom and negative enlarger all in one

The Pinsta instant camera offers photographers the ability to shoot directly onto positive 4×5 inch photographic paper. It develops photographs internally, and can be used on the go, wherever or whenever you may be providing a great way to share real printed analogue photographs with friends and family. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $236 or £175 (depending on current exchange rates).

Pinsta instant camera features

Makes analogue photography available to everyone

Transfer paper or negatives from your existing large format camera for on site developing

Lets you print analogue photos wherever you are and whenever you like

Be sure that you have a good shot before you move on

Enlarge your own 35mm, 6×45 and 6×6 negatives without the need for a darkroom

Lets you be creative like never before with Pinsta’s internal slide system

Preserve, engage in and show people the magic of analogue photography

Learn more about traditional processes

Perfect for education and photography workshops

Thoughtfully made Pinsta prints make wonderful presents for friends and family

“Pinsta is also a mini-enlarger! For those already shooting film and wanting to get into analogue printing without the expense or need for a darkroom, Pinsta is here to help! Simply load your negatives into the internal enlargement slide and you can enlarge them onto 4×5 inch paper. You can even create prints with fun and creative frames and overlays using Pinsta’s ingenious internal slide system. Anyone can use Pinsta to produce photographic prints of their own, at home or out and about and without any further investment in darkroom equipment besides a dark bag for loading your next shot. Nothing beats the feeling of mounting your very own real photographic prints around your home.”

If the Pinsta crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2022. To learn more about the Pinsta instant camera project view the promotional video below.

“The sense of wonder you get upon revealing your first perfectly exposed photographic print can’t be matched! You will learn from the prints you get wrong, and you will treasure the prints that you get right. This is raw photography, it’s really good fun, it draws a crowd and it’s a little bit of magic!”

“Loading your Pinsta camera couldn’t be easier, simply put your camera and your photographic paper into the dark/changing bag to load a new piece of paper into the camera back. To take a shot simply position your camera and open the shutter. Typical exposure on a sunny day is 2 minutes. Your prints are developed with regular photographic chemistry and it is inserted and extracted with syringes. When you are developing the camera body is your darkroom and your camera back becomes your developing tray!”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the instant camera, jump over to the official Pinsta crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

