Pininfarina B95 Gotham Unveiled

The Pininfarina B95 Gotham, a groundbreaking collaboration between Automobili Pininfarina, Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, and Relevance International, is poised to captivate audiences at the upcoming Monterey Car Week. This extraordinary ‘one-of-one’ creation draws inspiration from the opulent lifestyle of billionaire Bruce Wayne, the alter ego of the legendary DC superhero Batman. The B95 Gotham embodies the pinnacle of innovation and sustainable technology, reflecting Bruce Wayne’s refined taste and discerning eye for luxury.

Design and Features

The Pininfarina B95 Gotham is a stunning two-seat Barchetta, boasting an open-topped design that exudes elegance and sophistication. The vehicle features two electronically adjustable aero screens, strategically placed to deflect air over the open cabin, ensuring a comfortable and immersive driving experience. The exterior is adorned with a sleek Argento Vittorio gloss black paint, complemented by unique wheels that showcase a striking contrast between the matt black inner and gloss black outer ring. The attention to detail extends to the Titan calipers and the brushed aluminum anodized black center lock ring, adding a touch of refined sophistication to the overall aesthetic.

Inside, the B95 Gotham is a testament to unparalleled craftsmanship and attention to detail. The interior is upholstered in a distinctive tan leather, featuring bespoke quilting and complementary tan stitching that exudes luxury and comfort. The car also features a Wayne Enterprises-inspired HMI display, providing a seamless and intuitive user interface. Additionally, the virtual assistant voice, inspired by the iconic Alfred Pennyworth, adds a touch of familiarity and charm to the driving experience.

Pricing and Availability

As a bespoke, one-of-a-kind vehicle, the Pininfarina B95 Gotham guarantees unrivaled exclusivity and collectability for its fortunate owner. While specific pricing details remain undisclosed, the car’s unique features and limited production run suggest a premium price point that reflects its unparalleled craftsmanship and innovation. Currently, the first of the four client cars is undergoing meticulous construction at Automobili Pininfarina’s state-of-the-art atelier in Cambiano, Italy. Prospective buyers are encouraged to contact Automobili Pininfarina directly for further information regarding availability and pricing.

Specifications

Model: Pininfarina B95 Gotham

Type: Two-seat Barchetta

Exterior: Argento Vittorio gloss black paint

Wheels: Unique design with matt black inner and gloss black outer ring

Calipers: Titan

Centre Lock Ring: Brushed aluminum anodised black

Interior: Tan leather with bespoke quilting and complementary tan stitching

HMI Display: Wayne Enterprises-inspired

Virtual Assistant Voice: Inspired by Alfred Pennyworth

Power: 1,900hp

Acceleration: 0-100km/h (0-62mph) in less than two seconds

Source Pininfarina



