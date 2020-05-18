PineTab Linux tablet pre-orders soon opening from $100

Pine64 has announced that later this month pre-ordering will start for its new PineTab Linux tablet. Pre-orders will be available from $100 and manufacturing inChina is now recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic delays.
“The PINETAB is similar in both form, function and underlying ARM64 architecture to the original 11.6″ PINEBOOK. It is powered by the same Quad-Core ARM Cortex A53 64-Bit Processor used in our popular PINE A64 Single Board Computer. The optional keyboard and trackpad – which doubles-up as a screen cover – effectively converts the PineTab into a petite on-the-go laptop with a touch screen functionality. It runs numerous mainline Linux distributions as well as *BSDs and Android.”
“As a new open source platform, the PineTab development is an ongoing process and represents a great opportunity to get involved with computing on a different level, to customise and personalise the portable computer experience, to understand what is going on beneath the surface. “
Features of the PineTab Linux tablet include :
– Allwinner A64 Quad Core SOC with Mali 400 MP2 GPU
– 2GB LPDDR3 RAM
– 10″ MiPi 720p Capacitive LCD
– Bootable Micro SD Slot
– 64GB of eMMC
– HD Digital Video Out
– USB 2.0 A host
– Micro USB 2.0 OTG
– 2Mpx front-facing camera
– 5Mpx rear camera
– Optional M.2 slot
– Speakers and Microphone
– Volume rocker and ‘home’ button
– Magnetically attached keyboard (optional)
– 6000mAh battery
– 3.5″ Barrel Power (5V 3A) Port
– Multiple expansion boards for LTE, LoRa and SATA SSD
Source : Pine64 : Liliputing