PineTab Linux tablet pre-orders soon opening from $100

Pine64 has announced that later this month pre-ordering will start for its new PineTab Linux tablet. Pre-orders will be available from $100 and manufacturing inChina is now recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic delays.

“The PINETAB is similar in both form, function and underlying ARM64 architecture to the original 11.6″ PINEBOOK. It is powered by the same Quad-Core ARM Cortex A53 64-Bit Processor used in our popular PINE A64 Single Board Computer. The optional keyboard and trackpad – which doubles-up as a screen cover – effectively converts the PineTab into a petite on-the-go laptop with a touch screen functionality. It runs numerous mainline Linux distributions as well as *BSDs and Android.”

“As a new open source platform, the PineTab development is an ongoing process and represents a great opportunity to get involved with computing on a different level, to customise and personalise the portable computer experience, to understand what is going on beneath the surface. “

Features of the PineTab Linux tablet include :

– Allwinner A64 Quad Core SOC with Mali 400 MP2 GPU

– 2GB LPDDR3 RAM

– 10″ MiPi 720p Capacitive LCD

– Bootable Micro SD Slot

– 64GB of eMMC

– HD Digital Video Out

– USB 2.0 A host

– Micro USB 2.0 OTG

– 2Mpx front-facing camera

– 5Mpx rear camera

– Optional M.2 slot

– Speakers and Microphone

– Volume rocker and ‘home’ button

– Magnetically attached keyboard (optional)

– 6000mAh battery

– 3.5″ Barrel Power (5V 3A) Port

– Multiple expansion boards for LTE, LoRa and SATA SSD

Source : Pine64 : Liliputing

