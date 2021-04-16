Pine64 Quartz64 Model B mini PC

The development team at Pine64 has this week released more details about the upcoming Quartz64 Model B, following on from the previous unveiling a few months ago of the Quartz64 Model A, offering a mini PC powered by Rockchip’s new RK3566 1.8 GHz quad-core ARM Cortex-A55 processor.

The Quartz64 model-B features onboard wireless connectivity as well as full GPIO, Gigabit Ethernet, micro SD, eMMC slot, 2xUSB 2.0, a single USB 3.0 port, IR R/X, digital video and an audio jack, you also get DSI, CSI and an M.2 (PCIe). Two versions of the mini PC will be made available although no pricing or availability has been officially confirmed as yet.

“Last month I wrote that the Quartz64 model-B won’t be seeing a release anytime soon, and now here I am a month later showing off the model-B and announcing that we intend to bring it to the market at around the same time as the now-delayed model-A. This roadmap is, of course, based on our current understanding of available parts and present production circumstances, and therefore subject to change. Next month, when more is known, I’ll make sure to provide a joint model-A and model-B production update. If you haven’t checked out model-A yet, then make sure to read the February community update where I showcase and discuss it at length.”

Source : Pine64 : Liliputing

