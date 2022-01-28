PiGear Nano adds 8 x USB 3 ports to your Raspberry Pi

Raspberry Pi enthusiasts looking for an easy way to add a massive 8 USB 3 ports to their Raspberry Pi project may be interested in a new board called the PiGear Nano available to buy from €169. The PiGear Nano is also available with either 2 GB of RAM and 8 GB of eMMC with no wireless connectivity or you can upgrade further with 16 GB of eMMC.

PiGear Nano has been designed to provide users with a high performance Nano–ITX carrier board measuring 12 cm² which has been specifically designed for the awesome Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4. Created with industrial applications in mind I am sure hobbyists and enthusiasts alike are already thinking of home applications such as media centres gaming consoles, storage solutions and more.

Raspberry Pi USB hub

To learn more about how easy it is to add a wealth of different USB ports to the Raspberry Pi range of mini PCs check out the latest video created by Pi enthusiast Jeff Geerling.

Network Gigabit-Ethernet RJ45 socket x 1

MINI PCIE LTE/4G/GPRS interface x 1

On-board SIM card slot x 1 USB USB 3.0 Type-A connector x 8

USB 2.0 Type-C connector x 1 (for flashing CM4 or powering the board) Analog & Digital I/O 18-bit ADC input x 4

Digital input x 4

Digital output x 4

Configurable digital I/O x 4 Signal Interface RS232 x 2

RS485 x 2

CAN x 1

Wire interface x 1 Storage NVME SSD M.2 interface x 1

Micro SD card slot x 1 (for Compute Module 4 Lite only) Display HDMI Type-A connector x 1

MIPI DSI interface x 1 Camera MIPI CSI interface x 1 Other Real-time clock x 1 (with supper capacitor for off-power time keeping)

Buzzer x 1

Power Indicator x 1

Programmable LED indicator x 1

5V fan interface (PH2.0 connector)

Power button x 1 (with extension connector)

Reset button x 1 (with extension connector) Power Supply DC 7V~30V (with reverse polarity protection)

or DC 5V (via USB Type-C connector) Quiescent Current ~1mA Board Size and Weight NANO-ITX 12 x 12 cm, 150g Operating Environment Temperature -30°C~80°C (-22°F~176°F)

Humidity 0~80%RH, no condensing

No corrosive gas

“To install PiGear Nano’s software, please run this command in your home directory: pi@raspberrypi ~ $ wget https://www.uugear.com/repo/PiGearNano/installPiGearNano.sh – If your Raspberry Pi has internet connection, it will immediately download the script from our website, and you will then see the “install.sh” script in your home directory. Then you just need to this script with with sudo: pi@raspberrypi ~ $ sudo sh installPiGearNano.sh – You will need to use sudo to run this script because it also tries to modify the /boot/config.txt file (will make backup first). The software will be installed in the “pgnano” directory and also UUGear Web Interface (UWI) will be installed/updated to “uwi” directory.

After installing the software, you need to restart your Raspberry Pi, so the UWI server will be running in the background. With default configuration you should be able to access your PiGearNano via UWI on address http://raspberrypi:8000/pgnano/. If your Raspberry Pi does not use raspberrypi host name, or this hostname is not resolvable in your network eniroment, you need to modify the uwi.conf file in “uwi” directory to include the real IP address of your Raspberry Pi.”

Source : PiGear : YouTube

