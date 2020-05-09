Pico indoor garden raises over $800,000 via Kickstarter

Pico the innovative indoor garden with telescopic LED grow lights, multiple mounts and self watering system has raised over $800,000 thanks to over 12,000 backers via Kickstarter with still 8 days remaining on its campaign. Early bird pledges are available from $32 roughly £27 and worldwide shipping is expected to take place next month during May 2020.

During these uncertain times it’s always good to have fresh fruit, vegetables and herbs within easy reach. If you are not lucky enough to have an outdoor area where you can grow your herbs, you may be interested in the new Pico indoor garden. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more.

“Whether you have always dreamed of having fresh basil in your kitchen or wanted to grow jasmine at your desk — Pico is there to do all the hard work for you. Get plant parenting right with Pico, and ensure your plants are always happy. Whether you’ve never grown something before, or have a houseful of plants, Pico will help you get everything right.”

“Growing a plant can go wrong in many many ways. While having plants is immensely rewarding—both mentally and physically—it is not always easy. No more guess-work! Don’t worry about underwatering or overwatering. Don’t worry about them not getting enough sunlight or being too exposed. Be it edibles, succulents or ornamentals, Pico knows what your plants need.”

Source :Kickstarter

