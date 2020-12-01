Aodyo Anyma Phi physical modeling synthesizer

Aodyo has created an affordable hybrid monophonic synthesizer that allows you to create new sound universes inspired from the real world, where objects collide, vibrate, and resonate.”Play amazing sounds and effects using advanced physical modelling technology in a compact, affordable package”.

Special early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $415 or £313, offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the recommended retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the Anyma Phi synthesizer Kickstarter campaign is successful and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2021. To learn more about the Anyma Phi synthesizer project review the promotional video below.

“Anyma Phi blends the classic ingredients of electronic music with physical modeling technology, allowing it to simulate acoustic sound sources, such as strings or reeds, as well as resonating structures, like wood, glass, or metal. Anyma Phi is compact enough to stand on your keyboard, or anywhere on your desk, and is compatible with any MIDI controller, such as keyboards, sequencers, or even wind controllers, including our own Sylphyo. “

“Whether you play live or record in the studio, design sounds or play presets, Anyma Phi will become an indispensable tool. It can even be used as a stand-alone effects processor, or as part of a guitar effects pedal setup. The heart of the Anyma Phi is the matrix, which provides a quick and easy way to explore your sounds by following a physical metaphor, with four macros for each of the five stages of sound generation.”

With its matrix, Anyma Phi offers a straightforward way to tweak, explore, and create sound universes. For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features, jump over to the official Anyma Phi synthesizer crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

