Lumin8 4ft smartphone controlled LED light created for photographers

Photographers and videographers searching for a waterproof app -controlled LED light may be interested in the Lumin8, which measures 4 feet in length and is completely waterproof and shockproof. Using the companion smartphone application the Lumin8 RGB light can be instantly adjusted to almost any colour and thanks to its rechargeable battery used for up to 12 hours, depending on the illumination required with a minimum of five hours use even on the highest output level.

“The Lumin8 Full Spectrum will be the third product we have introduced to the market! We are so excited to get the full spectrum into your hands so your creativity can flourish without limits. Everywhere we bring full spectrum to shoot we have strangers running up to us asking what it is, where did we get it, and commenting how bright it is (and how it looks like a lightsaber).“

“With our app, you have full control over – Hue, Saturation, brightness, and kelvin. Sync and control up to 10 units at a time. Full Spectrum is rated IP68 which can be 1.5m underwater for up to thirty minutes.The Lumin8 Plate is versatile; mount and adjust up to 4 units at a time with the plate. We are clumsy on set. We made Lumin8 shockproof so if you drop it on accident it is no sweat. It will completely recharge in 4 hours with the USB-C quick charge input.”

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals