Monument 2 photo organization and storage solution

Building on the previous released Monument photo organiser and storage solution, Monument Labs have once again returned to Kickstarter to launch their second generation smart photo storage and organisation system, specifically designed to protect your privacy. If you are worried about using online services to look after your treasured photos, the Monument 2 storage device provides an affordable alternative. Thanks to over 2000 backers project has already raised over $470,000 still 17 days remaining.

Special early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $169 or £127, offering a considerable discount of approximately 11% off the retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the Monument 2 Kickstarter campaign is successful and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2021. To learn more about the Monument 2 project checkout the promotional video below.

“Monument is even smarter to organize all of your memories by people, scenery, location, camera and more while eliminating duplicates — automatically. It’s more intuitive and without clutter. With built-in SSD, Monument provides you the reliability that you can trust for your precious memories. SSD is the fastest, most reliable storage technology. That’s what you need for your photos!”

“There’s no limit with the storage capacity to use with Monument 2. If you plug in a 12TB USB drive or an SSD module, then you will have 12TB storage. “

Monument is a smart photo storage device that automatically backs up and organizes all of your photos and videos while protecting your privacy and security. For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs, jump over to the official Monument 2 crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

