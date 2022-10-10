R-JUST vacuum suction tablet and phone stand

If you are searching for a minimalist yet stable stand for your desk to view your tablet or smart phone you may be interested in a new design launched via Kickstarter this month called the R-JUST. The engineers at the company have created are unique tablet and phone stand that uses suction to keep your device in place using suction. Offering a stand that is compatible with desktop and car brackets and supports a wide variety of different phones and tablet models from various different manufacturers.

Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $ or £18 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 51% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Realizing the technological transcendence and revolution, R-JUST applied the vacuum attachment technology to the intelligent device bracket/holder for the first time.The traditional phone stand may come with several problems: damagingyour phone case, being difficult to remove, etc… With game-changing R-JUST, You can easily stand your phone or iPad when needed!”

Tablet & phone stand

If the R-JUST campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2022. To learn more about the R-JUST tablet and phone stand project checkout the promotional video below.

“R-JUST adopts an intelligent electric induction exhaust pressure driving system, which is able to automatically detect the tightness of the suction and tighten the attachment in time. It only takes ONE SECOND to easily hold your iPad/Phone/tablet in stand. It is also a piece of cake to remove your device from R-JUST – Just press the button on the side to easily free your device.”

“The suction power of R-JUST reaches 60KPA, and it can attach an object up to around 11lb (5kg). Any object with smooth and glossy surface can be directly attached. Once the item is attached, it will not fall, so you are able to use it with confidence – unless you press the release button.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the tablet and phone stand, jump over to the official R-JUST crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



