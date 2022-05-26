W aluminium compact, minimalist mini phone stand

Wawawaves has designed a new minimalist mini phone stand CNC machined from aluminum and available in a variety of different colours. Supplied with a 3M adhesive pad already in place the phone stand can be easily attached to your case or directly to your phone depending on your preference. Allowing you to easily view your screen in both portrait and landscape orientations. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $16 or £12 (depending on current exchange rates).

Aluminium phone stand

“W mini phone stand comes with sticky 3M adhesive to attaches to your phone/phone case. it keeps your hands free wherever you are. When you are Live Streaming, at the gym, cooking in the kitchen, watching youtube / netflix , or You just want to put it on your table to easily view text messages or answer calls at work, W mini phone stand got you covered.”

If the W Mini crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2022. To learn more about the W Mini minimalist mini phone stand project view the promotional video below.

“It’s small when folded, you won’t feel it, it can be rotated 360 degrees, the 360 ​​degree structure allows your device to be adjusted vertically or horizontally. The frame is CNC precision-engraved aluminum alloy with high strength, ultra-durability that keeps fresh and unfading colors even if used for a long time. We even smooth every edge so nothing gets scratched and you can enjoy a comfortable touch.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the minimalist mini phone stand, jump over to the official W Mini crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals