V8 engine block CNC machined pen holder £99

Car enthusiasts may be interested in a new V8 engine block CNC machined pen holder coming to the end of its Kickstarter campaign this week. Thanks to nearly 200 backers the project has blasted past its required pledge goal allowing the concept to make the jump into production providing a precision machined V8 engine block CNC machined from aluminium to provide a unique pen holder for your desk.

The engine block is machined from a solid billet of aluminum on my Hurco VM10Ui 5 axis machining center (1 of 2, 5 axis machining centers (that I know of) in the state!). The pen holder will be available in two finishes in the form of a machine finish and bead blasted.

“There are some details that you can make out from the manifold bolt holes to the cylinders, the bores for the fuel intake/exhaust, bores for cam rods, and the cavity for the crankshaft. The engine block is very loosely based on the LS3 engine block.”

V8 engine block pen holder

“This pen holder has the increased functionality in that different sized inner diameter liners can be placed into the cylinders. So in otherwords, you can fit your Sharpie, your Pilot G2, your Rotring, and your fine tipped Sharpie! To assist with a snug fit into the cylinder bores, an O ring groove is designed into the liner (also making it resemble a piston). This makes it easy to insert, remove, and swap liners around. Acetal has very good durability and chemical resistance. “

If the V8 engine block crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2022. To learn more about the V8 engine block pen holder project review the promotional video below. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $129 or £99 (depending on current exchange rates).

“The pen holder sits on 4 adhesive backed rubber feet that will protect both the pen holder and your desk. Small liner (3/8″ OD) recommended for slim writing instruments such as #2 pencil, Uniball Vision, Frixion Slim. Medium liner (1/2″ OD) recommended for Sharpie, Pilot G2 (and most other standard sized writing instruments). Large liner (9/16”) recommended for any writing instruments just slightly larger than a standard Sharpie. “

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the pen holder, jump over to the official V8 engine block crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

