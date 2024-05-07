Explore the hidden world with the PhoneMicro5 portable phone microscope

You can transform your smart phone camera into a powerful microscope, enabling you to explore the hidden wonders of the world at any time. With the PhoneMicro5 portable phone microscope is designed to transform your phone, regardless of its make or model, into a sophisticated tool for discovering the microscopic realm. Whether you’re a curious adult eager to uncover the intricacies of everyday objects, a child with an insatiable thirst for knowledge, or a professional in need of a reliable, portable microscope, the PhoneMicro5 is the perfect companion for your adventures.

PhoneMicro5

One of the most remarkable features of the PhoneMicro5 is its universal compatibility. It doesn’t matter if you’re an iPhone enthusiast or an Android aficionado; this microscope attachment is engineered to work seamlessly with any smartphone. Simply attach the device to your phone’s camera, and you’re ready to embark on a journey of discovery.

The PhoneMicro5’s lightweight design, weighing a mere 17 grams, makes it incredibly portable and convenient to carry with you wherever you go. Slip it into your pocket or tuck it away in your backpack, and you’ll have the power of magnification at your fingertips, whether you’re on a nature hike, enjoying a picnic in the park, or exploring your own backyard.

Early bird specials are now available for the inventive project from roughly $69 or £55 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 24% off the consumer price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

200x Magnification

As you delve into the microscopic world with the PhoneMicro5, you’ll be amazed by the intricate details that unfold before your eyes. With variable magnification settings of 100x, 150x, and 200x, you can examine the delicate veins of a leaf, the intricate patterns on an insect’s wing, or the woven fibers of a fabric with stunning clarity. And if you want to explore even further, simply utilize your smartphone’s digital zoom to magnify your subject to an even greater extent. The PhoneMicro5 makes it effortless to switch between magnification levels, thanks to its user-friendly long-press switch activation. No need to fumble with complicated settings or download additional apps; just a simple press, and you’re ready to uncover the secrets of the microscopic realm.

Phone Microscope

What sets the PhoneMicro5 apart from other portable microscopes is its advanced optical technology. Equipped with high-quality lenses that ensure high resolution and minimal distortion, this device rivals the performance of traditional benchtop microscopes. Whether you’re examining the intricate details of a piece of jewelry, the security features of a banknote, or the delicate structures of a flower petal, the PhoneMicro5 delivers crystal-clear images that will leave you in awe. The integrated LED lighting system, coupled with a CPL (Circular Polarizer), ensures that your subjects are illuminated evenly and without distracting surface reflections, allowing you to capture the most accurate and detailed images possible.

Beyond its impressive technical capabilities, the PhoneMicro5 serves as an invaluable educational tool. It provides a unique opportunity for parents and children to bond over the wonders of the natural world, transforming a simple walk in the park into an immersive learning experience. As you explore together, you’ll foster a sense of curiosity and a love for science in young minds, encouraging them to ask questions and seek answers about the world around them. The PhoneMicro5 also allows you to capture and share your discoveries with others, thanks to its seamless integration with your smartphone’s camera. Snap detailed photos or record videos of your findings, and share them instantly with friends, family, or fellow enthusiasts online, sparking conversations and inspiring others to embark on their own microscopic adventures.

With the assumption that the PhoneMicro5 crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2024. To learn more about the PhoneMicro5 portable phone microscope project scan the promotional video below.

The PhoneMicro5 is not just a gadget; it’s a gateway to a world of discovery and wonder. With its universal compatibility, portability, and advanced features, this smartphone microscope empowers you to explore the microscopic realm like never before. Whether you’re a curious individual, a parent nurturing a child’s love for learning, or a professional in need of a reliable, portable microscope, the PhoneMicro5 is the perfect tool to have by your side. Embrace the power of magnification, and let this innovative device open your eyes to the unseen beauty that surrounds us every day.

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the portable phone microscope, jump over to the official PhoneMicro5 crowd funding campaign page by investigating the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals